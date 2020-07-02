資料保留政策

We don't use invasive permission scopes (no user methods, no conversations read methods, etc), and therefore don't and cannot retain personal information beyond Slack payloads, handles and IDs. Other than the tokens needed to interface with your Slack account, Helperbot stores /estimate, /rate, and /cr data for up to two weeks since the last interaction with the item, but we may store obfuscated utilization data (not directly attributable to a particular person or specific Slack domain) in perpetuity to determine how Helperbot is used and to improve the service ❤️ If you submit feedback via the Helperbot 'Feedback' button, we may store that response for up to 1 year.