Chat with your data!
You have data but you don’t like the technical process to access them?
Let askR.ai
make them talk for you. Simply ask your business question and our artificial intelligence will give you the answer.
To be able to install askR.ai
on your Slack workspace, you must be a customer and have a paid account. Then you simply have to log in to your askR.ai
administration console, go to your API Key, open "Communication channel" section and click on the "add to Slack" button.
In order to personalise its answers and also for security reasons, askR.ai
requires to have access to the user's email address. We believe privacy is a fundamental human right, so we don't share this email with any other companies or organisations. Please see our privacy policy terms for more information.