隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Loomly retains data in accordance with all applicable laws and will only retain your personally identifiable data for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes Loomly collected it for, including for the purposes of legitimate business interests that have been assessed and satisfy any legal or reporting requirements.

資料封存與移除政策 Loomly removes data in accordance with all applicable laws. Should a user request to deactivate their account or for Loomly to erase their personally identifiable data, subject to the retention period for back-ups, Loomly will cease to retain all personally identifiable information provided. However, retention periods may be extended if required due to litigation, investigations and other similar proceedings, or if a longer retention period is required or permitted by applicable law.

資料儲存政策 The security of Personal Information is important to Loomly, and as such, Loomly strives to implement and maintain reasonable, commercially acceptable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the information stored, in order to protect it from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted in AWS

資料託管公司 AWS