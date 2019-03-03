No personal data is stored or logged. Data used for the functionality of the app is not automatically deleted. We will remove all your data when you uninstall Simple MQTT from your workspace.

資料儲存政策

The following data is stored: - Slack Workspace ID - Used to assign the right targets to your requests - Target name and MQTT addresses/topic - Used to deliver the MQTT message to the right broker - Number of messages sent - Used to limit the messages you send so that we don't get bankrupt We do not store the messages you send to MQTT.