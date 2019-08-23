資料保留政策
Streak keeps your information for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which it is processed. The length of time for which Streak retains information depends on the purposes for which Streak collected and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws.
資料封存與移除政策
Archive or remove data by emailing privacy@streak.com
資料儲存政策
Streak takes technical, organizational, and physical security measures to protect the information provided via the Streak services from loss, misuse, and unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.