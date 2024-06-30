dscout is a qualitative research solution that allows you to uncover in-context insights into the digital, physical, and emotional experiences of real people. Capture the voice of your users to build empathy and inform decisions across your organization. With this integration your team can:

• Share media from dscout screeners, Diary missions and Live missions directly to any public Slack channel

• Receive instant updates about activity in your dscout account To use the Slack integration you will first have to create an account with dscout.