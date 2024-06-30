資料保留政策
Mission data is retained indefinitely by dscout, unless deletion is required by law or contract.
資料封存與移除政策
Customers may require data deletion as a part of an overall contract or a single statement of work
(SOW) for a single mission. In addition, customers may request data deletion on an ad hoc basis,
including deletion of a single mission entry or all data related to the customer.
資料儲存政策
All dscout data is stored in the United States via AWS and Heroku Shield Private Spaces.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted on AWS