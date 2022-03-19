隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We keep your information only so long as we need it to provide service to you and fulfill the purposes described in this policy. This is also the case for anyone that we share your information with and who carries out services on our behalf. When we no longer need to use your information and there is no need for us to keep it to comply with our legal or regulatory obligations, we'll either remove it from our systems or depersonalize it so that we can't identify you.

資料封存與移除政策 When we no longer need to use your information and there is no need for us to keep it to comply with our legal or regulatory obligations, we'll either remove it from our systems or depersonalize it so that we can't identify you.

資料儲存政策 We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information when you place an order or enter, submit, or access your personal information. We offer the use of a secure server. All supplied sensitive/credit information is transmitted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology and then encrypted into our Payment gateway providers database only to be accessible by those authorized with special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. After a transaction, your private information (credit cards, social security numbers, financials, etc.) is never kept on file. We cannot, however, ensure or warrant the absolute security of any information you transmit to us or guarantee that your information on the Service may not be accessed, disclosed, altered, or destroyed by a breach of any of our physical, technical, or managerial safeguards.