資料刪除請求程序

Procedure for handling requests for data deletion: 1. Written Request: If an individual wishes to have their data deleted, a written request is required. This can be in the form of an email or any other written communication method that clearly indicates the request for data deletion. 2. Termination or Expiry of Commercial Agreement: Alternatively, data will be automatically deleted 90 days subsequent to the termination or expiration of any commercial agreement between your organisation and ours. Upon the termination or expiration of the agreement, we will commence the deletion process independently, without necessitating any further action on your part.