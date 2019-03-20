Rapid7's InsightConnect enables security teams to accelerate and streamline time-intensive processes—no code necessary. With 250+ plugins to connect your tools and easily customizable connect-and-go workflows, you’ll free up your team to tackle other challenges, while still leveraging their expertise when it’s most critical. With the InsightConnect Slack App you can seamlessly: -Trigger automated security workflows with one click -Post critical information to Slack channels -Make real-time decisions on security events -And more!Users must have a Rapid7 InsightConnect account to use this app. InsightConnect is a paid service. For assistance, please contact support@rapid7.com
If you opt to leave a Rapid7 service, you’ll have the opportunity to collect and transfer any data that is possible to export. Should you request deletion of the data, the Rapid7 team
will initiate the process within 14 days.
On request to delete customer's InsightConnect service, the app is revoked using the access token and the data is deleted.
資料儲存政策
All data processed and stored is encrypted at rest using various file or disk level encryption mechanisms. Data is encrypted using industry standard AES-256 encryption with
keys managed through AWS’s Key Management Service (KMS). Where possible, Rapid7 utilizes AWS’s services to manage encryption at rest (e.g. S3, EBS, RDS, etc.). All data is protected by strict access controls.
The Slack Access Tokens follow the Rapid7 standard of being encrypted using AWS Key Management Service using Envelope Encryption (https://docs.aws.amazon.com/kms/latest/developerguide/concepts.html#enveloping)
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Request deletion through the platform to delete the data.