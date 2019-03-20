Rapid7 InsightConnect

Rapid7’s data retention policy and standard define the maintenance and retention of data in compliance with applicable governmental and regulatory requirements and industry best practices. For more information please refer to the Rapid7 Cloud Security White Paper (

資料封存與移除政策

If you opt to leave a Rapid7 service, you’ll have the opportunity to collect and transfer any data that is possible to export. Should you request deletion of the data, the Rapid7 team will initiate the process within 14 days. On request to delete customer's InsightConnect service, the app is revoked using the access token and the data is deleted.