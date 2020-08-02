RetroBox is a bias-free team retrospective app powered by generative AI to provide you with insights into the challenges your team and wider company are facing. To get started, just install it and run
/retrofacilitate
in your team channel!
It’s built with the following in mind:
- Don’t be limited just by your own team’s retrospective. Gain insights into company-wide themes too.
- Address data privacy by deleting user data from our database immediately after a retrospective is over. We are GDPR-compliant by design.
- Allow users to submit feedback anytime during their project iteration.
- Prevent anchoring bias by submitting feedback anonymously and privately.
- Allow users to privately and anonymously vote on which submitted feedback item to talk about first.
- Support different retrospective styles.
- Support one-off feature retrospectives (just create a channel for your retro)
- Export data easily!
- Webhook support: Configure RetroBox so it sends your retrospective data to your HTTP endpoint when your retrospective ends. This could be used to build apps on top of RetroBox.
- ChatGPT integration: Let ChatGPT summarise the common themes in your retrospective. Please note however that ChatGPT can generate inaccurate responses. You may read more about this on our website.
See https://retroboxapp.com
for screenshots and example usage!