ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses… - Fight churn - Expand current accounts, - Increase product adoption, and - Optimize the customer experience.Connect Slack with ChurnZero to view and share insights about your customers, users, and segments with your entire organization.This integration requires a ChurnZero account.
Data is retained for the life of the customer contract and is removed within 14 days of the contract expiration. Clients can remove data on demand if they choose. Our backups are held for 30 days as per our backup policy.
資料封存與移除政策
ChurnZero will remove customer data in backups per our our Backup Policy.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored in AWS on encrypted volumes. Data is encrypted as per the ChurnZero Encryption Policy