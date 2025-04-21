隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Retro Rabbit LLC will retain customer data until a deletion of data is requested. Customers can also self-serve some data deletion, including retrospective notes.

資料封存與移除政策 Retro Rabbit LLC will remove any archived data at the request of a customer. This pertains to any data created by that customer, or an administrator of the workspace.

資料儲存政策 Retro Rabbit LLC will store data pertaining to customer profiles, in addition to general company information and retrospective notes. Additionally Retro Rabbit LLC will store any feedback provided by teams to help us further enhance your in-app experience.

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no