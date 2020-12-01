Jitbit Helpdesk

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your data is kept until your subscription is active. If your subscription expires all your data will be automatically removed within a month. You can also request us to manually delete all your data at any time.

資料封存與移除政策 We do not archive your data. All data is removed automatically on subscription expiration or via a support request

資料儲存政策 All data is stored in accordance with GDPR and HIPAA. Your data never leaves our secure servers and there are no subcontractors besides Amazon - our hosting provider.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted on AWS or on-premise hosted on customer's servers

資料託管公司 AWS