資料儲存政策

Peel applications are hosted on Amazon Web Service Fargate which meets the standards for PCI DSS Level 1, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, and HIPAA eligibility. We store customer account data in encrypted Amazon RDS databases and have an additional encryption layer for your data source credentials not to allow our staff to have access to them. Additionally, thanks to Fargate, our application servers are not accessible to anyone on our team. Our website and servers use HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.3) to protect your data. Peel accesses your database directly from our application servers using TLS encryption when available, and stores all data in private Amazon S3 buckets monitored by Amazon Security. Only our applications are granted access to the data on S3 when updating or reading and analyzing them. All files are deleted within 60 days or sooner automatically. By design, Peel will never ask you for Personally identifiable information (PII) about your users or customers not to ever download or store it.