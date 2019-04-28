隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Brutalismbot retains no user data other than the original OAuth payload when a user installs the app which is required to post messages to a channel via the included user OAuth token or incoming webhook URL. Data on posts sent to workspaces are retained for two weeks for debugging purposes.

資料封存與移除政策 Any user wishing to remove their data from Brutalismbot should simply uninstall the app. The app uninstall event triggers an automatic deletion of all data for the workspace.

資料儲存政策 Brutalismbot stores a workspace's OAuth payload for the lifetime of the installation. HTTP request and response data for posts sent to workspaces are stored for 2 weeks and then deleted permanently.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 AWS DynamoDB

資料託管公司 AWS