隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We store customer data until a customer requests it be deleted. We have another 7 days of database backups in cold storage.

資料封存與移除政策 You can request deletion of your data any time by emailing help@savio.io.

資料儲存政策 We store customer data on AWS RDS. Data is encrypted in transit.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted on AWS RDS.

資料託管公司 AWS