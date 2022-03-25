Integrate Jotform with Slack to automatically send form submissions and signed documents to your teammates and Slack channels, so the right people can get notified instantly.
Integrate custom online forms from your workflows with Slack to automatically send form submissions to public or private channels or as direct messages to specific teammates. With Jotform’s integration for Slack, you’ll communicate more smoothly with your team, ensure no lead or task gets overlooked, and provide better service for your customers or clients.How to integrate Jotform with Slack
- In the Form Builder, go to the Settings tab.
- Click Integrations on the left panel.
- Search for Slack, and click it.
- Choose an action from the list. With Slack, you can do the following:
- Send Message to Public Channel
- Send Message to Private Channel
- Send Chat Message
- Click the Authenticate button to connect your Slack account and set up the given options based on the selected action.Key Features:Send submissions to Slack channels:
Send submission data to public or private channels to keep your team in the loop.Send submissions as direct messages:
Need to reach out to a specific team member? Send new submissions to teammates as direct messages.
Intuitive drag-and-drop interface: Create the perfect automated workflow in seconds with no coding required. Just drag and drop elements to get the design you want.Request and receive payments:
Need a more integrated solution to manage transactions? Jotform lets you automate payment collection and processing to save time and ensure accuracy. Choose from 40+ popular payment processors, including PayPal, Square, and Stripe.Save time with conditional logic:
Use conditional logic for advanced decision-making. Automatically approve or deny requests, forward a submission to the relevant member of your team, and perform other tasks based on the content of each submission.Automate your workflow:
Automate internal and external tasks based on predefined triggers and rules. Instantly send messages to Slack when you receive a new submission. Efficiently share submission data to public or private channels or as direct messages to improve team communication and collaboration.Integrate with third-party tools:
Connect your forms with Slack and 200+ other popular platforms. Assign tasks, send notifications, respond to approval requests, and send data to third-party platforms the instant you receive a new submission.Expertly manage tasks:
Create, assign, and track tasks in a powerful all-in-one platform. Enhance productivity by centralizing task management and automating notifications, reminders, and follow-up actions.Automate your approval process:
Set up an automated approval process to get approvals from multiple stakeholders, track decisions, and route complex processes with ease.Send custom notifications:
Alert users or managers when certain conditions are met or when tasks are pending.White label your workflow:
With Jotform Enterprise, you can fully customize the branding of your workflow — great for creating a customized experience for members of your organization.
With 10,000+ form templates
, 800+ Jotform Sign templates
and 200+ workflow templates
to get you started, the possibilities for better collaboration are endless!
This app requires active accounts with both Jotform and Slack. Not a Jotform user yet? Sign up for free
to start collecting better data faster.