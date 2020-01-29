/libsearch to search libraries in your favorite programming languages. At this moment, this app supports the following repositories.• Maven Central Repository (Java, Scala, Kotlin, etc)
/libsearch command takes 2 arguments. • 1) [lang/repository]: java, ruby, go, php, js, maven, gem, packgist, npm, etc.
/libsearch npm slack client searches the npm registry by the query "slack client" and shows you a number of Slack API client libraries in JavaScript!Happy coding! :smirk_cat:
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。