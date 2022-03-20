隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will will store data in accordance with acceptable industry standards for employee engagement applications.

資料封存與移除政策 Data will be removed 3 months after account termination, or by request.

資料儲存政策 Data is securely stored using AWS best security practices. We follow a fixed schedule key / password rotation schemes on all our databases.

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted (AWS, EC2)

資料託管公司 AWS, DigitalOcean