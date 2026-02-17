隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Conductor Monitoring stores the absolute minimum of Slack data as we only send Slack notifications, we don't read any data. The limited set of data we do store, is removed when the customer cancels or the trial expires.

資料封存與移除政策 Once Conductor Monitoring users stop being customers or their trial expires, Conductor immediately removes all their data.

資料儲存政策 Conductor Monitoring is storing all data for each customer following the strictest security standards. This includes strong authentication, limiting network access to a minimum, restricting employee access to an absolute must-have basis, regular system patching and continuous security awareness training.

資料中心位置 荷蘭

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no