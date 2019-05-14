Alli’s conversational AI helps your team communicate and improve productivity by getting their questions answered right in Slack. You can create beautiful chatflow in Alli’s dashboard or upload FAQ to provide quick and convenient answers to common questions. Everything works seamlessly in your website, mobile app, Slack, Facebook and LINE messenger and even in the voice call.
Commands:
Type /alli or @alli then hit Enter to start or restart your conversation
Installation:
* Sign up for an Alli account
* Create your chatflow and turn it on
* Go to integration settings
* Click Connect to Slack button
* Sign in with your Slack account
Your chatbot is all set and ready!
By defaults, your chatbot is active only when mentioned @Alli.
For more about Alli, check out https://alli.ai/