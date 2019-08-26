Our Mission The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Now It’s Your Turn Each day, thousands of people – people just like you – provide compassionate care to those in need. Our network of generous donors, volunteers and employees share a mission of preventing and relieving suffering, here at home and around the world. We roll up our sleeves and donate time, money and blood. We learn or teach life-saving skills so our communities can be better prepared when the need arises. We do this every day because the Red Cross is needed - every day. Now it’s your turn to be part of our Mission, and it’s as convenient as ever with our Slack app. Use our powerful slash commands to make a generous donation of money, blood or time without leaving your Slack. After installation, just enter "/redcross help" to see instructions like the screenshot below.