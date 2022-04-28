隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data for the Seismic Slack app is retained indefinitely unless we are requested to delete it by a customer admin. We will also delete it upon end of a contract.

資料封存與移除政策 Data for the Seismic Slack app is never archived. We will remove data if requested by a customer admin

資料儲存政策 Data is encrypted at rest

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Azure

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 VectorDB, Embedding models, Microsoft Azure OpenAI GPT (gpt-4o-mini-2024-07-18)

LLM 保留設定 No data is stored in the LLM during or after processing.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Data is processed in a multi-tenant environment. No data is stored by the LLM during or after processing.