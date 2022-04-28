Seismic is the leading sales enablement platform. When used in combination with Slack, Seismic can boost seller and enabler productivity by ensuring up-to-date content is always at the fingertips of all users.
Using the Seismic app, users can:
• SEARCH: Easily find answers and relevant content using both keyword-based and AI-powered generative search in Slack channels. Use simple slash commands for quick searches or leverage machine learning-driven generative search to receive detailed, context-rich summaries with citations.
• PROACTIVE ASSISTANCE: When a question that Aura can answer is asked, the agent automatically provides an ML-driven response with sources—minimizing repeat questions, saving experts time, and ensuring consistent, reliable answers from Seismic content.
• SHARE: With a click of a button, users can post a link and preview of the content inside a Slack channel or direct message.
• ENGAGE: See colleagues' Slack status and initiate direct messages from within Seismic's web interface.
• LEARN: Receive Seismic notifications directly within Slack.
A paid Slack plan is required to use the AI Agent in Slack.
Aura uses AI. AI-generated content may contain inaccuracies.
The Seismic platform is an enterprise application which requires a paid subscription to use. To find out more check out https://seismic.com/speak-with-our-team/