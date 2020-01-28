Performance Management Software PerformYard makes performance management easy for everyone, with flexible features for HR and a simple employee experience. Manage your reviews, goals and feedback in one place.PerformYard is a web-based platform, you can learn about all our features here.The PerformYard Slack Integration When you integrate Slack with PerformYard, employee recognition can be shared in your public channels. This promotes a culture of shared recognition in Slack while still storing and managing employee feedback in PerformYard.*This Slack integration is only available to existing customers of PerformYard. If you'd like to become a customer, please request a demo here.
Customer data is deleted from our production environment between 90 and 120 days after customer termination unless otherwise specified (sooner or later). Data may exist in backups for up to 12 months according to our data retention schedule.
資料儲存政策
PerformYard classifies data and information systems in accordance with legal requirements, sensitivity, and business criticality in order to ensure that information is given the appropriate level of protection. Data owners are responsible for identifying any additional requirements for specific data or exceptions to standard handling requirements.
You have the right to request that we delete the Personal Data that we have collected from you. To do so, please contact us at support@performyard.com or 888-745-0761. In order to verify your request, we will ask you to provide your name, email address, and certain other pieces of identifying information. Once you have submitted this information and any necessary supporting documentation, we will confirm the information by reviewing it against internal records. Under the CCPA, this right is subject to certain exceptions: for example, we may need to retain your Personal Data to continue to provide you with the Services or complete a transaction or other action you have requested. If your deletion request is subject to one of these exceptions, we may deny your deletion request.