資料保留政策

We implement security measures designed to protect your information from unauthorized access. Your account is protected by your account password and we urge you to take steps to keep your personal information safe by not disclosing your password and by logging out of your account after each use. We further protect your information from potential security breaches by implementing certain technological security measures including encryption, firewalls and secure socket layer technology. Justworks Time Tracking will use Personal Information only for the purpose of delivering the Services. Slack command data is logged for troubleshooting and customer support purposes. This data is used for no other purposes. Data we receive from Slack is not shared with any third parties. Slack user and company data is deleted when a user disconnects their Slack account from our app for Slack. Logs from Slack command data are purged after 15 days. Users who wish for their Slack data to be removed from our system or to make other requests related to their Slack data can may contact timetrackingsupport@justworks.com.