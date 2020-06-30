Pricing: https://www.justworks.com/time-tracking
Justworks Time Tracking employee time tracking and workforce management software allows businesses to automate timesheets for payroll.
Justworks Time Tracking offers Slack, mobile and desktop time tracking with geolocation, overtime alerts, real-time messaging, customizable break rules, advanced reporting and more. The data captured by Justworks Time Tracking allows business owners and managers to make informed operating decisions, schedule effectively and reduce the administrative costs of managing employee time.With the Justworks Time Tracking Bot, your team can:
- Check in/out for work and log breaks
- View all Open Shifts for employees
- Auto sync time data directly to your Justworks Time Tracking dashboardPlus, Admin users can:
- Select a channel to receive real-time notifications of all work activity tracked in Justworks Time Tracking
*Note that the 'Post To' channel that you select upon authorizing the integration may be visible to other members of your workspace.
About Justworks:
At Justworks, we are making it easier to run a business, and helping teams lead happy and healthy lives. We do this with a simple and friendly platform, expert support from real people when it’s needed, and access to corporate-level benefits that ensure people feel secure and valued.