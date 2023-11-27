What you need to do your best work Unlike other tools that are built to handle parts of knowledge management or the content lifecycle, Responsive® LookUp is powered by an AI-enabled Answer Library that absorbs all of an organization's information and expertise. If your organization uses Responsive App, you’ve already curated a vast amount of subject matter expertise into the Responsive's Answer Library. The next step is making that knowledge base available to everyone. Responsive® LookUp for Slack provides the access point that makes it available to customer-facing teams and content creators across the organization, including sales, marketing, support and more.