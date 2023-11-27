Responsive® LookUp for Slack

資料保留政策
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
資料封存與移除政策
If Client's were to terminate services with Responsive, all data will be retained for 12 months. During this retention period, client can request the data be restored, or provided to the client. Designated Client administrators may also request Responsive to permanently purge the data during the retention period. At the end of the retention period, data will be permanently purged.
資料儲存政策
All data at rest are encrypted without exception using volume-level encryption using one of the strongest block ciphers available, 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256).