Get notified immediately
The PageProof Slack app will send you notifications about your proofs when:
• A to-do list is sent
• A final approval is given
• Someone has asked to be added to the proof.
You’ll also be notified when:
• You’re invited to review a proof
• Mentioned in a proof comment
• Nudged to review a proof
Etc.
You can learn more here
.How to get started
To use this app you’ll need a PageProof account.
• Accounts can be created over at pageproof.com
. You can start a free trial here
.
• All PageProof paid plans include unlimited versions, storage, proof uploaders and reviewers in and outside of your email domain.
• To see a demo of PageProof, contact hello@pageproof.com
, or choose a time here
.What is PageProof
PageProof is a powerful online proofing tool that makes reviewing and approving work — no matter what the file type — feel effortless, turning what was once a headache into a welcome part of every day.