Mailshake is a sales engagement platform that helps you perform automated, personalized outreach for sales and marketing teams. Send cold emails, set tasks to engage with prospects via phone and social media, and reply to leads, all in one sequence on one dashboard. With Slack, Mailshake can post to a channel any reply you get from your recipients so you can react quickly. Right in Slack you'll be able to view the reply and even take actions on them like pausing the recipient, unsubscribing them, or changing their lead status. Don't want quite as much noise? Another option is to let Mailshake post when new leads are opened. A paid Mailshake subscription is required to enable the integration for Slack.