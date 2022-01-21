資料保留政策
All data is stored in a multi-tenant database, logically separated by various identifiers. Data is stored using encryption-at-rest technologies and is backed up daily on a 45-day rolling schedule. Customers are able to initiate their own data deletions or may open a support ticket to request us to do so on their behalf.
資料封存與移除政策
All data is stored in a multi-tenant database, logically separated by various identifiers. Data is stored using encryption-at-rest technologies and is backed up daily on a 45-day rolling schedule. Customers are able to initiate their own data deletions or may open a support ticket to request us to do so on their behalf.
資料儲存政策
All data is stored in a multi-tenant database, logically separated by various identifiers. Data is stored using encryption-at-rest technologies and is backed up daily on a 45-day rolling schedule. Customers are able to initiate their own data deletions or may open a support ticket to request us to do so on their behalf.