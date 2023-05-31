隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 ilert stores personal data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We keep your data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

資料封存與移除政策 ilert retains and removes data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). You data is backed up every 24 hours and backups are kept for 30 days. Once you request a deletion of your data, we will delete all your data within 30 days.

資料儲存政策 ilert stores data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Backups are taken every 24 hours. All data (including backups) is encrypted while in transit and at rest.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no