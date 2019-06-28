We collect your personal information ("PI") on this website only: (i) if you voluntarily share it with us through our contact form available at

and (ii) in the form of your internet protocol address which is delivered to us as a functional necessity of your accessing this website. PI also includes other information subject to and as defined under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). This may include online identifiers provided by their devices, applications, tools and protocols. The PI described above is the only personal information we receive from you through your use of this website.