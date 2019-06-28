資料保留政策
We collect your personal information ("PI") on this website only: (i) if you voluntarily share it with us through our contact form available at https://www.kickfire.com/contact-us and (ii) in the form of your internet protocol address which is delivered to us as a functional necessity of your accessing this website. PI also includes other information subject to and as defined under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"). This may include online identifiers provided by their devices, applications, tools and protocols. The PI described above is the only personal information we receive from you through your use of this website.
資料封存與移除政策
If you wish to be informed about what GDPR PI we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us.
資料儲存政策
KickFire will store up to 1 year of customers data