free version available :money_with_wings:Nightowl provides an email-like interface in Slack :incoming_envelope:
• All messages are sent from your userMessage multiple recipients at the same time :busts_in_silhouette:
• Keep your outgoing correspondence organized
• Select any number of users, groups, public channels and/or private channelsSchedule messages without doing timezone math :clock8:
• Like BCC in email, recipients will only see the sender, not each other
• Schedule messages to multiple recipients; easily cancel them before deliverySet recurring schedules for messages :spiral_calendar_pad:
• Optional timezone settings do the math behind the scenes to help teams with a global footprint
• Take advantage of all the scheduled message features on a recurring basisSave drafts and create custom recipient groups :card_index:
• Empower team members with repetitive message workflows
• Drafts messages can be converted into any type of messageLive, in-Slack support :hand:
• Recipient groups keep your contacts organized, like email distribution lists
• You don't have to leave Slack to get help with NightowlSleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
• Our apps have live support built in: just click the
Helpbutton in the App Home to open a ticket
• Our support team will quickly respond in the
Messagestab of the App Home
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesLearn more on the app page :popcorn:
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
• We only store what Nightowl needs to function and we do not record the content of Slack messages
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。