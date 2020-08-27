資料保留政策

Happybara Inc. will retain Customer Data in until a team or user revokes a token, a team uninstalls an app, or a user requests deletion of data. Prior to any such event, only data that is critical to application function is retained. Logs are kept of our services' activity so that we can debug customer issues. User data that could be sensitive is scrubbed before logging and logs are configured to produce the minimum level of information needed to trace errors.