Cloud Flow Director

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 i. The retention period for Jivrus Technologies' data will be based on legal, regulatory, and business requirements. ii. Data that is no longer needed will be disposed of in a secure and timely manner. iii. Jivrus Technologies will maintain records of data retention schedules and data destruction activities.

資料封存與移除政策 Archiving: i. Archiving of Jivrus Technologies' data will be done to ensure compliance with legal, regulatory, and business requirements. ii. Archived data will be securely stored and protected from unauthorized access. iii. Archived data will be retained for a period of time-based on legal, regulatory, and business requirements. Data Disposal: i. Jivrus Technologies will dispose of data in a secure manner when it is no longer needed. ii. Disposal methods will ensure that data is irrecoverable and cannot be accessed by unauthorized personnel.

資料儲存政策 Storage and Backup: i. Data is stored with industry-standard security measures to protect user data from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, modification, or destruction. ii. Data backups will be performed on a regular basis to ensure the availability and integrity of Jivrus Technologies' data. iii. Backup data will be securely stored and protected from unauthorized access. iv. Backup data will be retained for a period of time-based on legal, regulatory, and business requirements.