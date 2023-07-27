The Matrix Requirements integration for Slack gives you direct access to your MatrixALM
or MatrixQMS
system to receive change notifications, unfurl Matrix links, and set up dedicated project channels to streamline Medical Device, SaMD, and SiMD product development projects. Change Notifications
Receive notifications when items are edited, created, or when signatures are requested so you can keep projects moving forward with delays.Link Detection
Turn Matrix item references into links that provide useful information inside of the app for Slack. Get more visibility and/or clickable links without needing to leave the app for Slack to add it. There are two modes of link detection: refer and mention.
/matrix subscribe refer
Project agnostic. Best for channels that talk about multiple projects you want to reference. Ex: “Look at QMS/PROC-2”
/matrix subscribe mention “QMS” or “ALM”
Remembers the project. Best for channels that are dedicated to a specific project. Ex: “Look at PROC-2”Channel Setup
Each channel in the app for Slack can have a different subscription setup so that you can create dedicated channels for specific Matrix projects.How to connect Slack to Matrix
The integration for Slack requires a working instance of MatrixALM
or MatrixQMS
Go to the Extensions Administration of your MatrixALM instance and click the button labeled "Slack" to activate it.
See User Manual
for more information on setting up notifications, link detection, and subscriptions to channels.
Matrix Requirements helps SxMD businesses control Medical Device design and quality with an agile all-in-one solution. For more information visit: Matrix Requirements