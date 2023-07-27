Matrix Requirements

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We do not store personal data outside of customers' instances of Matrix and do not use it for any other purpose than identifying users in the system. The customer decides when to remove user data from their own systems.

資料封存與移除政策 Instances of customers who end their subscriptions will be completely removed after confirmation by the customer. No data and no backup is kept after the deletion.

資料儲存政策 Each customers' data is kept separately and only data that relates to the customer instances is kept.