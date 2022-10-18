隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Your decisions are important, and your privacy and data security are our most important priority. Clients’ data is stored within Cloverpop’s production environment. At any time, or upon uninstalling our app, customers can request the removal of their data by contacting privacy@cloverpop.com. Database backups that contain client data are deleted after 180 days.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to privacy@cloverpop.com. If you are an authorized user of the Subscription Service you can update your Customer Data on the user profile page of the product. If you submitted data through our marketing site (see Customer Relations Data) and would like to update, delete or receive a copy of that data please contact privacy@cloverpop.com.

資料儲存政策 All of your Cloverpop data is sent via HTTPS with 256-bit encryption. Cloverpop gets an “A+” rating from Qualys SSL Labs. We encrypt all at-rest data in our production database and all backup versions.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Hosting & Service Providers: Cloverpop is hosted on Heroku using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure. You can learn more about Heroku’s security . You can learn more about Amazon’s security .

資料託管公司 AWS