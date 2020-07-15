HappyFox Help Desk

HappyFox is a cloud-based help desk software. With built-in features including ticketing, asset, task and knowledge management. Create recurring tickets or use our other automation features to drastically improve support response time. Our most popular features include canned responses, bulk actions, work schedules, ticket templates, smart rules, and beautiful real-time reporting. HappyFox is easy to set up and offers an intuitive interface.
Proactively inform various channels in your Slack workplace on the progress of tickets in your Help desk! Leverage HappyFox's powerful automation suite to post custom Slack notifications catering to complex support scenarios.
Note: A HappyFox subscription on a Fantastic plan or higher (trial or paid) is required to install this app.
With HappyFox Slack app, you can:
- Get ticket-related events (New Ticket, Agent Replies, etc.) instantly to a Slack channel of your choice.
- Create, respond, and modify help desk tickets from within your Slack workspace.
- Configure automation rules to post condition-based notifications about tickets in your workspace's Slack channels automatically.
- Search external Knowledge Base articles using slash commands.
Contact support at support@happyfox.com