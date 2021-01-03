• Choose from 15 fonts and 18 ascii art stylesEmphasize that extra important point :exclamation:
• Nine vibrant font and background colors to pick fromMake the meme you couldn't find :joy_cat:
• You can only click that Sleep well knowing your data is secure :lock:
Shuffle button so many times...
• Your data is kept private using granular scopesSlate is 100% free
• Slate doesn't join channels, can't read messages, and no data is retained once a message is delivered
• Our API uses TLS 1.2 and your data is encrypted at rest
Learn more on the app page :popcorn:From Happybara: Productive by nature
Check out the docs :book:
請參閱詳細資料，以深入瞭解此應用程式的安全性做法。若要深入瞭解如何針對你的工作空間評估應用程式，請造訪我們的說明中心。