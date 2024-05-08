隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. Upon requests, we will delete your data. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

資料封存與移除政策 At FatSync Software Private Limited, we believe your data, your control. Deletion of data will be complied within 45 days of request. To request deletion, please contact support@spike.sh Data that can be archived and removed includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user slack tokens 5. slack message IDs 6. org slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic slack user profile

資料儲存政策 FatSync Software Private Limited will securely store your data on our servers. All data is stored on encrypted disks with timely and rotating backups on our servers. We use AES-256 encryption at rest. Data includes - 1. incidents 2. alerts 3. integrations 4. user Slack tokens 5. Slack message IDs 6. org Slack tokens 7. team id 8. profile picture and basic Slack user profile

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT by OpenAI

LLM 保留設定 Spike does not retain response data after a request is completed. OpenAI may retain API request data per their own data retention policies. Spike does not use customer data to train or fine-tune any language model.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Spike's AI features are powered by ChatGPT (OpenAI). Any data sent to the LLM is processed on OpenAI's infrastructure. Data is not shared across tenants. Each request is isolated and processed independently.