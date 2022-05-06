We do not share policies due to confidentiality, please refer to our SOC 2 for more details
Data is retained indefinitely in order to provide the service. Data can be deleted upon request.
More info here: https://scratchpad.com/privacy-policy
資料封存與移除政策
We do not share policies due to confidentiality, please refer to our SOC 2 for more details
Data is retained indefinitely in order to provide the service. Data can be deleted upon request.
More info here: https://scratchpad.com/privacy-policy
資料儲存政策
We do not share policies due to confidentiality, please refer to our SOC 2 for more details
Data is retained indefinitely in order to provide the service. Data can be deleted upon request.
More info here: https://scratchpad.com/privacy-policy