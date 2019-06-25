隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 MASV will retain will retain data for the period necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in our Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law, or where the Customer Agreement requires or permits specific retention or deletion periods.

資料封存與移除政策 MASV provides all users the ability to delete their data by submitting a request to team@masv.io

資料儲存政策 All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest using 256-bit encryption.

資料中心位置 美國, 印度, 英國, 日本

資料託管詳細資料 All data is hosted in the AWS Cloud

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services