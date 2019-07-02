Send It Later

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain data in accordance with GDPR. If you uninstall the app from your Slack workspace all data related to your workspace will be retained for a maximum of 15 days, after that it is removed. We always aim to collect the minimum data necessary for the app to work properly.

資料封存與移除政策 All data related to your workspace will be removed within 15 days after you remove our app from your Slack workspace. A request to remove data in accordance with GDPR can be submitted at any time to hi@senditlater.app.

資料儲存政策 We will store customer data in accordance with GDPR. We collect only as much user data that is needed for the app to work properly. Data collected is used only to make the app work and will never be shared with 3rd parties, except when legally required.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services via Heroku