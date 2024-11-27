The Predictive Index

/perform action item @adam publish offsite agenda in 2 weeks and our bot can pull the owner, the description, and the due date right from your message.:tada: Bring employee recognition to SlackHighlight achievements by sharing kudos given in PI Perform to any channel in Slack.:bell: Receive PI Perform updates in SlackReceive important notifications about activity on PI Perform. The app will deliver the following types of notifications:- When an action item in PI Perform is past due
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