CoderTest is an online whiteboard screening platform to evaluate a software engineer’s technical abilities. Easily collaborate with candidates to write working code and you will see a more accurate picture of their abilities
A paid account is required to use the full functionality of the app. You can setup trial access directly from the landing page.
With the Slack integration you can:
- Get notified when an interview is finished.
- Receive the interview playback url to share and review with the team.
Contact developers at support@codertest.io