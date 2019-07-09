If you purchase our software, we collect your email address, full name, address and credit card information or PayPal information. The payment is processed by a third-party secure server to ensure the safe transmission of the sensitive information. We do not store or have direct access to your payment information at any time.

資料封存與移除政策

If you want to delete your data permanently, you can contact us with the relevant request at support@awario.com. By deleting all your data, which includes your e-mail address, name, and company name, you won’t be able to continue using Awario. Please note that after your request we can retain your data as necessary to comply with our legal obligations or resolve disputes. For instance, we can keep your data while you have outstanding debts to us.