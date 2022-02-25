Achievers for Slack

資料保留政策
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
資料封存與移除政策
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
資料儲存政策
Achievers has policies and procedures for data retention and storage that ensure compliance with regulatory, statutory, contractual or business requirements. We retain data for the life of the contract and up to 120 days thereafter. Backups are retained for 1 year to address regulatory requirements.
資料託管詳細資料
Hybrid (on premise and public cloud)
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform