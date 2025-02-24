Cortex is the Engineering Operations Platform that enables organizations to continuously improve their operational maturity and reduce developer friction. With centralized visibility, clear ownership, automated Scorecards, and golden paths, we help engineering organizations operate as one.
Our customers – from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises – create a culture of engineering excellence, reducing incidents by 30% and improving MTTR by 50%, all while making it easier for developers to focus on building.
With the Cortex AI assistant, you get instant access to the data you need, without needing to open Cortex and search for it. Ask questions in plain language to look up entity ownership, on-call schedules, deployment history, runbooks, Scorecard scores, and more without ever leaving Slack. We will also notify Cortex users about about upcoming Initiatives and changes in entity quality over time.
With the Slack app, Cortex users can also use slash commands to query information about their entities.
The Cortex AI assistant is currently in public beta. If you encounter any issues or have any questions, please reach out to the Cortex support team by emailing [help@cortex.io](mailto:help@cortex.io
) or contact your customer success manager.