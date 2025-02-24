Cortex stores: - Encrypted access token after Slack is configured by a user - Slack identity mappings for users based on their Cortex email - Slack channel names when they are registered with a Cortex service in the YAML file. More info on how this works can be found in our Slack docs:

- Conversation history with the AI assistant. This is displayed in the history pane of the AI assistant in the application but is not used to train the AI assistant. Each assistant thread belons to a user and the conversation history can only be accessed by that specific user. Cortex fetches the list of all channels but does not store this information anywhere.