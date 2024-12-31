資料保留政策
Customer data will be retained strictly in accordance with the terms outlined in individual customer agreements and applicable regulations. We do not store or process any personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI).
資料封存與移除政策
Upon termination of service or customer request, we will securely return all customer data to the customer and permanently delete any remaining copies, adhering strictly to our Data Processing Agreement (DPA) and applicable law.
資料儲存政策
Customer data is stored securely, strictly in alignment with our DPA. We implement comprehensive measures ensuring that no personally identifiable information (PII) or confidential information (CI) is stored or processed inadvertently.
資料託管詳細資料
All data is anonymized, stripped of any personally identifiable elements, and securely stored using industry-standard encryption (AES-256) at rest and in transit through our trusted cloud providers.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
使用的 LLM 模型
Primary: GPT-4o Mini (OpenAI) , Backup: Gemini Flash 2.0 (Google)
LLM 保留設定
Our LLM models are configured not to retain any customer input data or responses beyond the immediate session necessary for processing. No customer data is stored or logged after response generation, ensuring privacy and compliance.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Our LLM models operate under a strict multi-tenant architecture, ensuring isolation between customer environments. Each customer's queries are processed independently and securely, preventing data leakage across tenants.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All data processed by our LLM models is stored and managed exclusively in the United States, within secure infrastructure hosted by AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).