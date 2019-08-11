Lunch Roulette

資料保留政策
The data is stored as long as LunchRoulette is installed on your workspace. Any customer can request the removal of the data by email to support@lunchroulette.co. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon customer deletion, LunchRoulette deletes customer data from our production environments within 24 hours, and backups are deleted within 14 days.
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. We have well-tested backup and restoration procedures, which allow recovery from a major disaster.
資料託管公司
MongoDB Atlas Cloud