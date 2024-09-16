It helps HR Teams drive amazing adoption for HR processes by removing the friction of using yet another tool. The app goes beyond notifications and helps you

:arrows_counterclockwise: Run customised 360-degree reviews entirely in Slack

:sparkling_heart: Run engagement and lifecycle surveys

:speech_balloon: Check-ins and goal updates

:chart_with_upwards_trend: Discuss and react on progress around goals & strategic initiatives

:speaking_head_in_silhouette: Run meaningful 1:1s with agendas and talking points

:love_letter: Send personalised nudges for surveys, reviews, 1:1s and goal-updation

With automated workflows, templates and advanced reporting features, It reduces the 90% of admin work HR teams put into these processes.

Not just that, It makes it super easy for teams to set, track and discuss their goals (OKRs) without leaving Slack.

Ready to provide a magical employee experience and remove the unnecessary hassle out of your HR processes? Try Peoplebox for free by installing the app.