資料保留政策
We will retain User’s Personal Information as long as it is required to be retained for the purpose of provision of the Services. We may also retain and use User’s Personal Information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.
資料封存與移除政策
We archive data to ensure historical access. Archived data is stored securely and not actively used. Removal follows our data retention policy.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored in secure servers with access controls. Regular backups are done to prevent data loss. We prioritize data security and compliance.