Did a great idea pop into your head at 3:00am, but you don't want your coworkers to know you're awake? Do you want to send out a reminder before next month's board meeting without setting an alarm for yourself? Install DelaySay in your Slack workspace and you can schedule your message with a simple command: /delay [time] say [message] DelaySay lets you schedule a message in any Slack channel or DM conversation to send at a relative time (e.g., 1 hour) or at a specific time (e.g., 8am next Monday). The message will send as if you posted it yourself (because you did) and no one else will know when you really sent it.