資料保留政策
DelaySay retains the minimum amount of customer data required to provide the service, in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.
資料封存與移除政策
DelaySay will remove relevant customer data upon valid and verified request, in a timely manner and in accordance with and as required by all applicable laws and regulations.
資料儲存政策
DelaySay stores customer data securely in AWS and encrypts user tokens, in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, and industry best practices.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services (AWS)