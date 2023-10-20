Zoho Recruit for Slack streamlines your recruitment process by making it faster, simpler, and more collaborative. Receive notifications and updates about your activities, making it easier to stay on top of your hiring tasks.With Zoho Recruit for Slack, you can add job openings/candidates, schedule interviews, share reports and much more, all from within Slack. Whether you're a recruiter, hiring manager, or HR professional, Zoho Recruit for Slack can help you find the perfect candidate for your job opening in no time.